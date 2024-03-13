Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With social media now an integral part of daily life, it is now having an influence on all areas of life - and it's even impacting real life crime investigations.

A new BBC Three programme, fronted by Love Island star and TV personality Zara McDermott, takes a close look at how TikTok impacted the investigation in to the murders of four university students in the United States.

Four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed whilst they were sleeping in a house in November 2022. Following the murders, investigators said that they believed the murders were “an isolated attack” with “targeted victims”.

Criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger, now aged 29, was arrested and charged with murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, all aged 20 or 21, in December 2022.

He was brought to Idaho to face the charges and indicted in May 2023. Kohberger remained silent during his arraignment, meaning the judge had to enter a 'not guilty' plea on his behalf.

Kohberger’s trial date was initially set for 2 October 2023 but this was but was postponed indefinitely when Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial. Then in late December 2023, prosecutors submitted a request for the high-profile murder trial to begin in the summer of 2024.

The trial was initially expected to last six weeks, but lawyers now expect it to last somewhere between 12 and 15 weeks. A judge has not yet set a start date for the trial.

So, what exactly is 'The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok' about, what has host Zara McDermott said about it and how and when can you watch it? Here's what you need to know.

Photo from The Idaho Murders: Trial by Tiktok. Pictured: Zara McDermott. Photo by the BBC/Summer Films/Alana McVerry.

What is 'The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok' about?

'The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok' is a one-off documentary which examines how TikTok impacted on the murder investigation. The show follows TV personality and host Zara McDermott as she visits Moscow, Idaho, to uncover the story of the social media frenzy that followed the killings.

Viewers will watch her meet with online true crime sleuths who created their own theories about the murders, as well as those who were personally affected by the social media storm. She also reflects on her own role in the tragedy and learns more about obsessive online consumption of true crime.

For six weeks after the victims were stabbed to death, the police said they had no suspects, no motive, no weapon and saw no signs of forced entry into the home, leading online sleuths to begin putting together their own theories and accusations about what went on that fateful night.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested on December 30, 2022 in Pennsylvania (Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images)

From YouTubers like JLR, who calls himself an investigative reporter, to spiritual sleuths who contact the dead and concerned local residents, there were plenty of new theories surfacing and new accusations being made outside of the local police force’s investigation.

McDermott heads across the pond to meet some of these social media sleuths and find out more about the impact of true crime content and the importance of sourcing reputable reports.

What has Zara McDermott said about 'The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok'?

Speaking to the PA news agency about her motivation behind making the documentary, McDermott told the PA news agency: "I remember texting my commissioner saying 'have you seen this case? It’s going viral, it’s global, and I’m fascinated by it, not necessarily because of the case, but because of how crazy this is going online because of all the conspiracy theories and all the content that’s been created and how global this is going.'

"I felt like there was a documentary here to be made – not necessarily about the case… we’ll find out all that information in due course, when the investigation is finished, and the court case is done – but I was mostly interested (in) myself and my hook to the case. I was interested (in) other people’s hook to the case. And I was also interested in all the online sleuths that were creating content.

"How factual was all this content that was out there? How fictitious was it? How were they coming up with all these theories? I was just fascinated by how hungry people were for more information on the case and to what lengths they were willing to go to get it."

When is 'The Idaho Murders: Trial by TikTok' on TV?