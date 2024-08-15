Davide Sanclimenti, who appeared on Love Island in 2022, has been the victim of a home burglary. Photo by ITV | ITV

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has said he has lost £1.2million (around £934,000) of his possessions after his new home was burgled.

The reality TV star, who won Love Island along with now ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu back in 2022, took to his Instagram Stories this morning (Thursday August 15) to tell his followers that a burglary has recently taken place at his new home in Los Angeles, California.

He also said that the items, which he did not give specific details of other than their worth, had been taken "within six minutes".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He revealed the information by posting two images of his walk in wardrobe with empty shelves. He wrote: "I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has displayed their concern and DMing me and asking why I have been quiet over socials.

Davide Sanclimenti's post on Instagram after his home was burgled. Photo by Instagram/@davidesancli. | Instagram/@davidesancli

Davide Sanclimenti's post on Instagram after his home was burgled. Photo by Instagram/davidesancli. | Instagram/davidesancli

"As you all know I'm living in LA atm [at the moment]. Our home got broken into and was robbed of nearly $1.2m worth of precious and personal belongings gone within 6 minutes.

"Just goes to show the saying is true, ‘the evil always target the pure-hearted’ but I'm trying to stay positive a that the good people will always win in the end!" Sanclimenti finished his statement to say that he would "take a few days to reset, change house and keep moving forward".

Sanclimenti and Cülcüloğlu, both 29, had an up and down, and on and off, relationship for 18 months after leaving they Love Island villa. They first split in June 2023, but reconciled two months later. They split for good, however, in January this year.