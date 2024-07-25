Ekin-Su Culculoglu has been nominated for an Emmy thanks to her role in The Traitors. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is joining Hollywood A-listers at the upcoming Emmy Awards as she’s been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The reality star, aged 29, is up for an accolade for her role in the US Traitors, which aired shortly before her stint in Celebrity Big Brother last March.

Culculoglu, who will celebrate her milestone 30th birthday in August, was buried alive on the popular reality show during an episode called The Funeral. It became the series' most talked-about moment.

The episode has been nominated in the category of Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Programme and Culculoglu is expected to attend the awards ceremony, and if The Traitors wins the gong she may go up on stage to collect the award alongside other cast and crew members.

The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday September 15, though it will be in the early hours of Monday September 16 in UK time.

The series, hosted by Scot Alan Cumming, has also been nominated in the category of Outstanding Reality Competition Programme. It will go up against Netflix hit Baby Reindeer plus US dramas The Bear and The Morning Show.

A source close to Culculoglu said the star is hoping that the Emmy nomination will help her to break into the States, and also that she already has some exciting opportunities lined up across the pond.

The source told MailOnline: “Ekin-Su has become hot property in the US, with producers keen to meet with her to discuss TV ventures. She's caught the attention of big execs courtesy of her role on The Traitors who feel she could be a fit for some exciting projects coming up.”

Culculoglu has reportedly been flying out to New York and LA over the last few months, working with a US visa and speaking to several agents about working in the country. It’s alleged that the star is hoping to move to to the US permanently if the right job presents itself.

If Culculoglu does take home the award it would be a postive event in what has been a turbulent year to the star to date, which has seen her public image take a knock.

Culculoglu broke up with her ‘Love Island’ boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in January this year. They won the ITV dating show in Augusty 2022 and had been dating from that point prior to their split.

Shortly after the break-up, she entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house - but her stint in the show was not received well by the public and when she was evicted she was met with boos from the crowd. She has kept a low profile in general since.