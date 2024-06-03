'The Traitors' logo. Photo by BBC.

A Hollywood A-lister and a ‘Love Island’ star are reportedly set to take part in ‘The Traitors’ celebrity version.

It seems that a celebrity version of ‘The Traitors’ is looking more and more likely, weeks after it was first rumoured to be happening.

The BBC is said to be looking at famous faces who could travel to Scotland to visit the the now iconic castle which has become the backdrop of the mjuch-loved programme. Once there, they would face off against each other as traitors and faithfuls in a celeb version of the thrilling ‘whodonit’ reality show which has fast become a fan favourite in both the UK and U.S. Several sources told ‘Deadline’ in April that an agreement between Studio Lambert, which makes the UK and U.S. versions of The Traitors, and the BBC, which broadcasts it, is close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, it’s been reported that two more stars are in talks about taking part - a huge Hollywood actress and a ‘Love Island’ icon. Anna Kendrick, aged 38, is said to be the first A-lister who could be appearing on the show. Kendrick is known for appearing in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise, as well as ‘A Simple Favour’ and the ‘Twilight’ franchise. She’s also appeared in BBC TV series ‘Love Life’.

She could be joined by former Love Islander Tasha Ghouri. The reality TV star who appeared on ITV dating show ‘Love Island’ in 2022 hasn’t posted on her Instagram account for around three weeks - and now fans are speculating that her absence may be because she’s currently filming for ‘The Traitors’. The 25-year-old added fuel to the rumours by breaking her silence to post a reel. She posted a photo of her in a car, and wrote in the caption: “Hello lovelies. I won’t be active for a while, I am doing a show. See you all when I get back.” She did not, however, confirm what show she is involved in, or how long she will be away for.

Speaking to The News Agents podcast earlier this year, Studio Lambert boss Stephen Lambert had said a celeb version was “obviously a possibility.” Host Claudia Winkleman is also expected to present the celebrity version.

The BBC is said be going after some of the biggest names in the celeb world when recruiting cast members, owing to the big success of the show. A recent promo casting call video featuring ‘Friends’ actress Courteney Cox had fans wildly speculating that the U.S. star would appear in a celebrity version. Elsewhere, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Mary Berry all featured in a Celebrity Traitors sketch last year for Comic Relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest U.S. season of the show, which has always been slightly different to the UK in that it has always featured a mix of ‘ordinary’ people and famous faces. featured British celebrities including ‘Love Island’ winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and ex-politician John Bercow.