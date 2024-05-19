Mollie Pearce camer runner-up in season two of The Traitors on BBC. (Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Mollie Pearce, runner-up in season 2 of ‘The Traitors’, has backed a campaign to raise awareness of an inflammatory bowel disease, which she suffers from.

Mollie Pearce, star of reality TV show ‘The Traitors’ is backing a new campaign to raise awareness of a health condition she suffers from.

21-year-old Pearce, from Bristol, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis (UC), a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), at the age of 11. Ahead of her appearance on the show, in which she ended up coming runner-up, the model was showing off her stoma bag and arm disability on social media. Now, she’s partnered with healthcare company Celltrion to raise awareness of the disease.

Celltrion have launched the second installation of the Where’s Crohn’s & Colitis (CC)? campaign, which is focused on global inequalities in access to IBD care and treatment, on today’s World IBD Day (Sunday May 19 2024). The campaign encourages people to look beyond what they would usually see, to make the invisible condition, visible.

Pearce has become an advocate for the IBD community, breaking down stigma and inspiring others to seek the care that works best for them. She said: “Living with a condition such as UC comes with so many challenges - from sometimes not being able to leave the house to missing out on social occasions with friends.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about being an advocate for the IBD community and helping others to break down barriers and do the things they never thought were possible once they were diagnosed. The Where’s CC? campaign is really close to my heart. I want to do all I can to ensure everyone is treated as an individual and gets the care they deserve.”

The campaign focuses on access to IBD care and treatment, and how this differs globally. Widening inequalities and significant variations in access across the globe, and even within countries, is impacting people’s experience of IBD care and ultimately their outcomes, state Celltrion. Through raising awareness of the factors driving these inequalities and potential solutions, the campaign hopes to encourage improved access to a timely diagnosis, high quality care and innovative treatments.

The first instalment of the Where’s CC? campaign, launched for World IBD Day 2023, focused on age-related inequalities in IBD, and how the challenges that come with the condition can vary at different stages of life. Visit the Where is CC website to learn more about the Where’s CC? campaign and inequalities in access to care and treatment in IBD, and how these can be overcome to improve IBD outcomes for all.

Kevin Byoung Seo Choi, Executive VP and head of the marketing division at Celltrion, said: “It is simply unacceptable that there are so many barriers in accessing IBD care. From geographic disparities in access to infusion centers to health system limitations and education, there is an urgent need to tackle the root cause of inequalities globally so that all patients can access potentially life-changing therapies.