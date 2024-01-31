Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Clarke was was the winner of The Traitors season two and won the £95,000 cash prize. Six million viewers watched Harry convince faithful Mollie Pearce to banish Jaz Singh in a nail biting final.

It seems it won't be the last we see of Traitor Harry Clarke as he is reportedly in talks with showbiz agents to lineup lucrative deals in the entertainment industry. According to The Sun PR guru Carla Speight believes the couple could have “their pick of TV shows” if they joined forces – including a Traitors spin-off or their online video series focused on their luxury-filled life together.

The new season of The Traitors has left viewers shocked this week following Diane Carson’s elimination from the show. Harry Clarke, 22, quickly became the shows fan favourite despite his unfaithfulness to fellow contestant Paul Gorton. The former British Army engineer has won the hearts of the nation and practically convinced all the contestants he is a faithful.

It was recently revealed that Harry has a famous girlfriend and she has some very famous siblings. The 23 year-old has a huge following on social media with an impressive 150,000 followers on Instagram and 478,000 followers on TikTok.

Who is Harry Clarke's girlfriend Anna Maynard?

Harry isn’t the only one on our TV screens as Anna Maynard is a regular presenter on the CBBC series Got What It Takes. The children’s presenter hosted the first two series of the show by herself and was then joined by co-hosts Melvin Odoom in 2021.

Her surname may also ring a bell as Anna is the younger sister to Connor Maynard and Jack Maynard. Connor Maynard is a singer who has had hits with ‘Can’t Say No’ and R U Crazy’. Brother Jack Maynard is a YouTuber although some fans may remember him from his brief stint on I’m Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2017. The YouTube star was removed from the series after just three days due to offensive Tweets he was linked to in the past.

