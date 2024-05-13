The Traitors season 2 victor Harry took home £95,000

‘The Traitors’ stars Harry Clark and Paul Gorton would like to see an addtional spin-off to the original show - as well as a celebrity version

‘The Traitors’ reality TV show seemed to keep the whole of the UK of the edge of their seats when it aired for a second season earlier this year.

The show, which sees ‘traitors’ try to convince ‘faithfuls’ that they are one of them in order to win the huge cash prize. The series concluded with Harry Clark, who was a traitor, winning the prize money over faithful Mollie Pearce by successfully duping his fellow contestants, ultimately taking home £95,000.

Clark and fellow ‘Traitors’ contestant Paul Gorton have now been speaking about what they would like to see from the show in future. Paul used manipulative tactics, but Clark’s gameplay saw him banished from the now famous Scottish castle where the show is set.

There is set to be a celebrity version of the show, but Clark and Gorton would like to see another version too - an all-stars spin off. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises, Clark shared his hopes for an all-star show. He said that he envisaged all former Traitors from the various US, UK and Australia series returning to the game. He said: “I think the only way I would go back is if the whole cast were Traitors in their series. So, for example, the whole 22 of the cast were the Traitors from America, the Australia one, we were there, but everyone there - [all] 22 of us are Traitors.

"And I think that would also make a great series. [I'm] not hinting anything, but just because no one will be able to trust each other from the get-go."

It seems that a celebrity version of the hit show could become a reality as executive producer Stephen Lambert has told ’The News Agents’ podcast that a celebrity version "would be pretty entertaining".

Gorton has also had his say on who he thinks would be perfect for a celeb line-up, telling Radio Times that he would love to see ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox take part. He said: "She's an icon, and I feel like if there is going to be a Traitors' version, it needs to be that level."