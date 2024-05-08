Hosted by actor Stephen Mangan, ITV reality TV show 'The Fortune Hotel' sees 10 pairs of contestants arrive at a Caribbean hotel in the hope of winning a jackpot of £250,000. Picture: ITV.

ITV has created a new cat and mouse game show, which promises to hook viewers and rival BBC’s smash hit reality show ‘The Traitors’. ‘The Fortune Hotel’ has all the ingredients for a hugely successful show - a sun soaked luxury location, a life changing prize fund, lies, deception and cliff-hangers.

It sounds like the perfect programme for anyone needing to fill the hole that ‘The Traitors’ left when its second series finished earlier this year - and it’s been named as one of the top shows on ITV’s Spring schedule.

But, just what is ‘The Fortune Hotel’ about, and when can you watch it? Here’s everything we know so far. For even more news about upcoming series, be sure to check out our dedicated TV page.

What is The Fortune Hotel about?

Hosted by actor Stephen Mangan, this show sees 10 pairs of contestants arrive at ‘The Fortune Hotel’ in Grenada, in the Caribbean, where they will be given an all-important briefcase - inside one case is the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 in cash.

However, eight of the cases are empty and one contains the dreaded Early Checkout Card – whichever pair is left holding that case at the end of each show will see their stay brought to a dramatic and premature end. Every day sees the contestants have the chance to try to uncover who has which case through playing compelling challenges, and as the ‘Whogotit’ mystery ramps up for the hotel guests, viewers at home will remain in-the-know throughout and witness all of their plans and strategies playing out.

The climax of each episode is the nerve-shredding case swap in the seductive Lady Luck bar where each pair must decide whether to keep or swap their case - have the couple with the life-changing sum of cash managed to bluff and blag their way free of suspicion, will their case be ruthlessly taken off them, and who will be left holding the case containing the Early Checkout Card?

Host Mangan, who plays the role of the manager of the hotel, said: "The game is pretty simple but endlessly fascinating so a combination of that alongside the backdrop in which it was set was just pretty irresistible. People are endlessly fascinating to me as an actor and the reason you become an actor is because people, and how they get on with each other, especially in moments of high stress, is deeply fascinating.

"Human beings are complex and interesting so The Fortune Hotel felt like the perfect mix of entertainment and drama. It's a way of putting people together under pressure set amongst a stunning location. The whole package was just incredibly intriguing to me so I had to be a part of it."

The Fortune Hotel trailer

You can watch the trailer for the brand new series below.

The Fortune Hotel - when is it on?

‘The Fortune Hotel’ begins on Monday (May 13) on ITV 1 and ITV X at 9pm. There will be eight 60 minute episodes in total.