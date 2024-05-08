BBC Breakfast star Ben Thompson revealed that he would be presenting World Business Report Show for the last time.

BBC Breakfast star Ben Thompson has revealed that the show World Business Report has been axed after more than 30 years. The 41 year old told viewers that he was presenting the last morning edition of the show and said: "Now, before we go some news about us. After more than 30 years, we're gonna say goodbye to World Business Report.”

Ben Thompson then revealed that the show would have a new name and look and said: "We love it, but it's time for a new look and a new name. Business Today is what will be called from later today.

"All you need to know about money markets, finance, tech travel and trade business today, here on BBC news.

"But for one final time for me and the team you've been watching World Business Report."

Fans of the show were not quite sure what to make of the change and one said: "How come the name change is happening from the afternoon edition?" World Business Report launched in 1995 and the likes of BBC Breakfast’s Ben Boulos, Sally Bundock and Samantha Simmonds, were previous anchors.

It was not only fans of the show who commented on the new look/change to the show but previous former colleagues, including CNN’s Richard Quest, who said: "My gosh. So many years ago. And what brilliant broadcasting we did. (Making it up as we went along).”

