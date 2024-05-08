14 reality stars from 'The Traitors', 'Love Is Blind', 'The Bachelor' and more are to compete against each other in new TV show called 'The GOAT'. Photo by Prime Video/ Amazon Freevee.

14 reality TV stars are about to find out which of them is the greatest of all time in a brand new cross-over reality TV show.

‘The GOAT’, which stands for ‘Greatest of All Time’, will see TV stars from reality shows such as 'The Traitors', 'Love Is Blind', 'The Bachelor', among others, to compete for the prestigious title - and a huge cash prize.

So, what exactly do we know about ‘The GOAT’, who will be taking part in it, and how can you watch it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is ‘The GOAT’ about?

14 reality superstars will move into GOAT Manor where they will be tasked to participate and compete in 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another's trust along the way. As teased in the trailer, the challenges will test the reality star's strength and life skills. Many of the challenges will be performed on-site at GOAT Manor, mixing wild carnival games and silly tasks that are meant just for audience enjoyment.

There’s a lot at stake for the competitors - and it’s not just their pride. The winner will ultimately walk out of GOAT Manor with $200K (around £160K) and the most important title a reality star could ever earn - the Greatest of All Time.

The show is hosted by Daniel Tosh, a comedian who is most well-known for his long-running show ‘Tosh. 0’, which ran on Comedy Central from 2009 to 2020. One of the contestants, CJ Franco, who viewers will know from ‘FBoy Island’, said ‘The GOAT’ felt like an extension of Tosh's talk show. In an interview with UPI Entertainment, he said: "To me, it seems like Tosh.0 just took over a house of reality stars and they let him do whatever he wanted," Franco said. "It's like we had the best babysitter in the world."

Is there a trailer for ‘The GOAT’?

Yes, there is a trailer. You can watch it below:

Who are ‘The GOAT’ contestants?

Here are the 14 reality superstars competing for the title of the GOAT, and the shows you will know them from previously.

Tayshia Adams - ‘The Bachelor’ franchise

Joe Amabile - ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Kristen Doute - ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Reza Farahan - ‘Shahs of Sunset’ and ‘The Traitors’

CJ Franco - ‘FBoy Island’

Wendell Holland - ‘Survivor’ and ‘The Challenge’

Teck Holmes - ‘The Real World’ and ‘The Challenge’

Justin Johnson aka Alyssa Edwards - ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ and ‘America's Got Talent’

Paola Mayfield - ‘90 Day Fiancé’

Da'Vonne Rogers - ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Challenge’

Joey Sasso - ‘The Circle’ and ‘Perfect Match’

Jason Smith - ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

Lauren Speed-Hamilton - ‘Love is Blind’

Jill Zarin - ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

When can I watch ‘The GOAT’?