Olivia Attwood Dack has given fans new details of her new ITV reality show. Photo by Getty Images.

‘Love Island’ legend Olivia Attwood Dack has promised her new ITV reality show will include ‘the most emotional and explosive’ scenes.

Reality TV strar Olivia Attwood Dack has given even more details about her new ITV reality show, promising fans "the most emotional and explosive" scenes.

‘The Love Island’ star announced to her fans that she had been working on a new show last month, but so far specific details about exactly what the show is - and also its name and when it will air - have been kept quiet. But, that hasn’t stopped Attwood Dack given teaser information to her 2.2 million followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally announcing the project, which is currently being filmed in Greece, over the late May bank holiday weekend, she posted some glamourous behind-the-scenes photos of filming underway. She wrote: "Guys . . . I have been keeping a secret. BTS from my brand new @itv reality show.” Then she teased: “You’re not ready (I don’t actually think I am)." Now, she has shared two more posts to her Instagram Stories to give a little more information.

Posting a set picture from a sunny location, the 33-year-old wrote: "Oh yeh we are.. still here.. working away… making my new @itv reality show!!!". In a follow-up post, she shared a camera shot from one of the scenes and promised her fans it would be worth waiting for. She captioned the image: "Last night we filmed some of the most emotional and explosive scenes I have ever been part of," Olivia wrote. "I'm so proud of our cast. I'm literally bursting at the seaaaams to tell you and show you stuff."

According to ’The Mail Online’ the show is a dating show, and the publication also reports the former Love Islander is being paid a six-figure sum to host the show. which features couples who are experiencing issues in their relationships because of men behaving badly - and will be Attwood Dack’s task to help them change their ways.

A TV source told the publication: “Olivia is over the moon, she could have never predicted after starring on Love Island as a contestant to one day be presenting her own dating series. She is working with a full ensemble cast and filming has already started in Greece, she is loving every second of it so far. It's a dream come true for her, and she can't wait for viewers to fall in love with the format and hopefully enjoy watching the show as much as she has shooting it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate Instagram post, uploaded to her main page, she shared a video of her husband cuddling her with the caption: POV (point of view), after four weeks apart your husband flys out to support you on the biggest job of your career.”

The TV personality found fame in the famous ‘Love Island’ villa in Majorca in 2017 - and she’s been a fan favourite on our screens ever since. Her first documentary series, ‘Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich’, aired in 2022 on ITV and explored the online selling of sexual content. A year later she fronted another ITV programme called ‘Olivia Attwood vs The Trolls’ where she investiged the impact of online trolling and tried to meet trolls in real life, and earlier this year she hosted ‘Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection’ where she delved in to the world of cosmetic procedures.