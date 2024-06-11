BBC set for new travel reality show with 'life changing' cash prize - how you can apply to be a contestant
BBC bosses are looking for contestants to take part in a new travel reality TV series with a ‘life changing’ cash prize for BBC One. A teaser for the show on the BBC website reads: "Do you love solving clues and outsmarting your competition? If yes, then we want to hear from you! Throughout this experience you will be embarking on an epic journey, with the chance of winning a life changing cash prize at the end!"
The show, which has the working title of ‘Travel Show’, will be produced by Twofour Productions, and filming for the show will take part in October and November 2024, so any applicants must be available for filming in these months.
The news comes two months after the BBC announced Twofour will also be producing their new adventure competition Destination X. The innovative series, based on an award-winning Belgian format, will combine spectacular adventure travel and immersive gameplay with the ultimate guessing game. Production on Destination X will begin later this year.
There will be US and UK versions of the series, both of which will be filmed in tandem, with expectations to launch in 2025 across American channel NBC and BBC One & iPlayer, respectively. Viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime - but have no idea of their location.
In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations. Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life board game, with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them guessing.
At the end of each episode, the contestant who places an X on a map furthest from the actual location packs their bags. The first participant to reach Destination X will be crowned the winner. With high stakes and mind-blowing, spectacular gameplay, the series will keep viewers engaged and playing along on all screens. More details, including a host, will be named at a later date.
Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said: "Following the huge success of The Traitors, we're really pleased to be partnering once again with NBC on this brilliant new format. The tender process was extremely competitive, but Twofour's innovative and creative vision for the show means that we know we have the perfect producers to take us on this exciting journey. We can't wait to get on board the Destination X bus and bring this exciting new show to a BBC audience."
To apply to be on ‘Travel Show’, fill in an application form on the BBC website. Applicants must be over 18 to apply and a UK resident. Email [email protected] with any questions. The closing date for applications is August 31, 2024, but the application window may be extended at short notice. A statement from the BBC issused the following advice for people who are considering applying: “Please bear in mind, we receive a large amount of applications so make yourself stand out from the crowd and do not hold back.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.