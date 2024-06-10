Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy Dowden missed last year’s Strictly Come Dancing series due to her ongoing breast cancer treatment.

Amy Dowden is set to make a delightful return to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing - one year on from her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

The professional dancer, 33, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year after finding a lump in her breast while on her honeymoon with fellow Strictly star Ben Jones. She was quickly taken to hospital for a masectomy before undergoing chemotherapy, missing the 2023 series due to her treatment.

In February, doctors confirmed that there was “no evidence” of cancerous disease in her body. This is different to getting an “all-clear” as her condition will be monitored over the next five years. Ever since then, she has been “working hard” to get herself ready for a return to the dancefloor.

Now, as BBC executives announce the line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, they have confirmed that Dowden will return as a professional dancer for the 2024 season.

In February, Dowden said on Instagram: “So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have. To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys. I will still need a monthly injection for five years and regular check ups.

“Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover. I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!

“Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to check themselves.”

In March, Dowden returned to the dancefloor for the first time since her diagnosis for a segment on ITV’s Lorriane, as she accompanied some of the cast of Mamma Mia in the West End. “I know it’s going to be a long process to get back on that dance floor, but I know I’ll enjoy every step of the way,” she said.