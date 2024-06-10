BBC plan spin-off to 'The Repair Shop' as Jay Blades remains silent on social media after marriage split
A spin-off show to beloved BBC show ‘The Repair Shop’ has been given the green light from TV bosses.
The new television show, ‘The Repair Shop On The Road’, will follow a similar format to the main show - but this time viewers will see the restorers travel across the country to meet people with the aim of reviving their broken treasures, instead of people coming to them.
‘The Repair Shop’ first launched in 2017 and is filmed on location at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in West Sussex. It began as a BBC Two show, but owing to its popularity with viewers, it quickly moved to BBC Two. There have also been several special editions of the show since it first began, including a festive programme, and it has even been parodied on ‘Comic Relief’. In 2022, King Charles even took the team a clock that required restoration. It’s thought that the spin-off show will feature main presenter Jay Blades, but the supporting team of restorers are going to step out further into the limelight and take more of the main presenting duties. It is expected to be filmed later this year.
A TV insider told ‘The Sun’: “This is a great vote of confidence in The Repair Shop’s presenter, even if it does see the limelight shift from him somewhat in this spin-off. It’s also another sign of just how successful the show has become in the seven years it’s been on our screens.”
The news comes after Blades took a break from filming the hugely popular show following the murder of his uncle and the breakdown of his marriage to Lisa Zbozen. Zbozen announced she has ended her marriage to ‘The Repair Shop’ star in a shock Instagram post on May 2. Zbozen’s revelation came just two days after Blades made his own heartbreaking announcement on Instagram. On April 29, he told his fans that he was taking a break from social media after attending the funeral of his uncle, who was murdered.
He still has not returned to social media at the time of writing, on Monday June 10. It has been reported, however, that the 54-year-old furniture restorer and television presenter, will return to filming epsiodes of ‘The Repair Shop’ this week.
