Jay Blades has been taking a social media hiatus following the death of his uncle, but confirmed to fans he would be ‘back soon’.

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has cancelled a scheduled appearance at the Hay Festival as he “continues to take time out”.

The 54-year-old was due to speak to journalist Sarfraz Manzoor at the Welsh literary festival on Thursday (May 30) about his book Life Lessons: Wisdom And Wit From Life’s Ups And Downs, in which he shares inspirational words for making the best of life.

However, in a statement from his team they confirmed Blades wouldn’t be “attending the session”, much to the disappointment of fans. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why isn’t Jay Blades at Hay Festival?

Blades team confirmed that The Repair Shop star wouldn’t be attending the festival in a statement. They explained to fans that the host would miss the event as he “continues to take time out”, with Hay festival confirming that ticket holders would be refunded.

The statement said: “We wanted to confirm that as Jay Blades continues to take time out, he won’t be attending the session as advertised at this year’s Hay Festival. We’re sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment that this may have caused and we hope you enjoy the rest of the festival.”

Has Jay Blades left The Repair Shop?

Blades has not left The Repair Shop, but is instead taking time out to “take stock and just relax” after the death of his uncle. The BBC host announced last month that he would be taking a social media hiatus following the death, but confirmed he would be “back soon”.

However, filming for the new season of The Repair Shop has already begun without him, at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Chichester, West Sussex. It has also being reported that he won’t feature in the Christmas special either.

In May, Blades’ wife Lisa Zbozen announced the end of their marriage. The couple had tied the knot in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados in November 2022. Posting an image of the now former couple on their wedding day, the 43-year-old said she had only split from Blades at the weekend and that her emotions were still “raw”.