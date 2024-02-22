Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“The Repair Shop” host Jay Blades takes a moment away from the workshop to embark on a journey into the West End’s rich history, with Channel 5’s announcement of a brand new series, “Jey Blades’ West End Through Time,” airing later this year.

Despite his upbringing in London’s East End, Jay has always been drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of the West End. Following his exploration of his own neighbourhood's history in Channel 5’s "Jay Blades’ East End Through Time" and "Jay Blades’ The Midlands Through Time," Jay turns his attention to “up West” to discover what has made it an iconic destination. He delves into the area's history, shaped by its proximity to power, royalty, and affluence.

Jay uncovers how the West End evolved into a hub of entertainment and high-end shopping, attracting people from all walks of life, through insights from experts and historians and anecdotes such as the discovery of a Roman sarcophagus at St Martin-in-the-Fields church to the origins of Fortnum & Mason - with the wartime experiences of the Savoy Hotel, Jay reveals another interested episode in the West End's past.

Speaking about the show to Channel 5, Blades explained: “From the East End of London to the West Midlands and now the West End of London, I love these series uncovering eye-opening, surprising, and extraordinary facts about where we live.

“London is fascinating and there is so much history to delve into across the West End, with spectacular stories that many people won’t have heard before. Like me, I think viewers will be a bit blown away by some of the revelations that are in store.”