Jay Blades has told his social media followers that his uncle has been murdered. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

TV star Jay Blades has discussed his uncle’s murder in an emotional Instagram post.

The 54-year-old furniture restorer and television presenter, who many will recognise as the host of BBC’s ‘The Repair Shop’, took to the social media platform to share the terrible news with his 193,000 followers.

The Londoner posted a video of himself, wearing his trademark flat cap and black rimmed glasses, talking to the camera yesterday evening (Monday April 29). In it, he revealed that his uncle had been killed recently, and that his sudden and shocking death had “messed him up a bit”.

He said: "Hope you're all well. This is kind of like a public service announcement. I've just been to my uncle's funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago. Really, super nice guy, shouldn't have happened to him, but it really affected me."

He continued: “I feel a little bit messed up. So what I'm intending on doing is this. . I'm coming off social media for a bit, and I'll be back in a bit. Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out.”

He added that he thought it was important that he took the time to “take stock” after the tragedy, but reassured his fans that his break from social medua would only be temporary - but he didn’t indicate when he may be back.

He concluded: "Please, take care of each other, take care of yourself, and I'll see you guys soon."

Blades soon received many messages of support from his friends and fans, including fellow TV personalities. ‘First Dates’ star Fred Sirieix simply posted a red heart emoji. BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin wrote: "I’m so sorry to hear this, sending you love”, while 5News presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije said: "Look after you bro. So sorry for your loss."

One fan said: “Sorry for your loss my brother. Hope you and the family have the support you need.” Another said: “So so sorry to hear this. Take your time. Go gently. Sending love.” A third commended Blades for being honest and focusing on himself. They said: “So sorry, but good on you for taking care of yourself.”

Another fan said: “Oh, that’s awful!”, with a crying face emoji. They added: “So sorry to hear of your loss. What a terrible thing to happen. Take good care of yourself. Look forward to seeing you back when you feel better.”

One other person added: “So sorry. I hope they catch whoever did it. Take care & don't blame you wanting time out.” Another said: “Oh I’m so sorry for your loss, may he rest in peace.”

A fifth fan also summarised the thoughts of many when they said: “So very sorry for your loss Jay. We think the world of you and all the great work that you do and share. Taking time out is a must at times. Big love and respect to you. Take care of yourself.”