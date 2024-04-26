Fiona Beal: Teacher admits murdering boyfriend Nicholas Billingham halfway through trial at Old Bailey
Primary school teacher Fiona Beal has pleaded guilty mid-trial at the Old Bailey to the murder of boyfriend Nicholas Billingham who she buried in their garden.
Beal, 50, had already pleaded guilty to Billingham’s manslaughter between October 30 and November 10, 2021. She admitted that she had killed him ‘by reason of a loss of control’ and buried his body in their garden in Northampton. The 42-year-old’s remains were not found for four-and-a-half months.
The Old Bailey trial opened a week ago, and heard that Beal pleaded guilty to the lesser offence. While opening her trial, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC told the court: “There is no dispute that she killed Nick Billingham, concealed his body where it was found and acted alone throughout. There is no dispute that she intended to kill him.”
But today she admitted the more serious charge. Judge Mark Lucraft has confirmed Beal will be sentenced on May 29 and 30.