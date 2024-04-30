Stuart Everett, 67, believed to be victim whose remains were found scattered around Salford, say police
Police have named the man they believe to the be the person whose remains were found scattered around Salford as 67-year-old Stuart Everett.
While formal identification is yet to take place, DNA sample have seen sent away for analysis and police strongly believe that Mr Everett is the victim. Specially trained officer are supporting his family.
It comes after a torso was found in Kersal Dale earlier this month. Further body parts were found in other areas of the city, including at Blackleach Resevoir and at Linneyshaw Colliery Woods, after further investigation.
Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, have been charged with murder in connection with the investigation. A provisional trial date has been set for March 3, 2025.
Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of officers and staff across Greater Manchester Police are with Stuart’s family at this traumatic time. Family Liaison Officers are supporting them through each update in our investigation. On behalf of Stuart's loved ones, I ask the public and the press to please respect their wishes for peace and privacy while they process this most devastating news.
“My officers and detectives, alongside additional resources from across the force, have worked tirelessly over the last three days to secure charges. We are grateful for the public’s continued help and support throughout this case. We understand the shockwaves this has caused throughout the community and beyond, and we hope you are reassured by the pace of our investigation and also our large police presence in the areas as we continue to make enquiries.
Det Supt Hughes added: “We have officers drawn from different teams and units in GMP who have helped us search and their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they have all played an important role to help us get to this stage in our investigation. We said right at the start that our investigation will not stop until we have every stone unturned, and this continues to be the case. Our investigation has been a huge process so far, and we will continue to push forward in our enquiries to find answers for Stuart’s family.”