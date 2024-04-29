Salford murder probe: two men charged with murder after human remains found scattered around Salford
Two men have been charged after human remains believed to be from one person were found scattered around Salford.
Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, have been charged with murder after more remains were found by officers over the weekend in Blackleach Reservoir and Colliery Wood. It came after a torso was found at Kersal Dale earlier this month. Police are still to undertake formal identifications as well as testing that the remains are that of one person. At the moment, officers believe the victim was a “local man in his 60s”.
ACC Sarah Jackson from Greater Manchester Police said: “We have had large numbers of officers, staff and specialists working diligently on this investigation over the last three weeks. It has been very much a large, collective effort, with the victim and family at the heart of it from the outset. We have specially trained officers deployed to support the family as they come to terms with this tragic news. They are aware of this morning’s further discovery and will continue to be kept up to date with how we are progressing.
“Despite the charges brought today, our work is far from over. The scenes we already have established in Bury and Salford will remain in place for much of this week whilst our searches and enquiries continue. Local officers will continue to patrol the impacted areas to provide reassurance.
“We will continue following every line of enquiry to recover and reunite the victim with his family, bringing a dignified end to this terrible scenario. I’d like to thank the communities of Salford and beyond for their cooperation throughout this investigation. I know this incident has come as a shock, and the support we’ve had from those in the area is very much appreciated.”