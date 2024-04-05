Human remains have been found in a secluded woodland in Salford. Picture: Getty

A murder investigation has been launched after human remains were found in a plastic bag. Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of an unknown item wrapped in plastic at around 5.50pm on Thursday (April 4) Kersal Dale near to Radford Street, Salford.

The item found was confirmed by a pathologist and detectives to be human remains. However, the remains have not been identified but it has been confirmed that it would not be possible for the victim to have survived, added the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the nature of the location - a secluded large woodland area - an extensive scene has also been put in place while the police investigate the circumstances that led to the grim discovery.

Human remains have been found in a secluded woodland in Salford

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes from GMP’s Serious Crime Division said: “I want to assure the local community that although this is a disturbing and unsettling find, we have a large visible presence in the area to complete enquiries, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns. I encourage anyone who may have relevant information to speak to these officers.

“A large scene is now in place, and is likely to remain for some time, whilst we work to unravel what exactly has happened here. The area is closed to members of the public.

“The victim has not yet been identified, but we know that behind this discovery there will be a family who have lost a loved one, and we want to make sure they are supported as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days, could be key to unlocking what happened. I would ask that anyone who has any information that may be relevant to our enquiries, no matter how big or small, comes forward by calling 101 and quoting log number 2695 of 4 April 2024.