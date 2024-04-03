Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A murder investigation has been launched after human remains were found in a park in south London. Metropolitan Police said searches are being carried out in Rowdown Fields in Croydon after the grim discovery on Tuesday (April 3).

After consulting with a forensic anthropologist, it has been confirmed that what had been found was human, and comes from one victim, said the force in a statement. It is expected that police will remain at the scene throughout the night.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe said: “As you would expect, my team is working extremely hard in the early stages of this investigation to co-ordinate the search effort and carry out inquiries as quickly and as thoroughly as possible.

“We are not going to give specific details on our search of the area, but I can confirm that since yesterday we have recovered further remains. After consultation with a forensic anthropologist, we are certain that these are human.

“At this time, our search is not complete, and so local people will continue to see officers in the area. This is being treated as murder, and we currently believe the remains belong to one victim. Samples have been sent away for urgent forensic analysis and I anticipate that a special post-mortem examination will take place later this week.”

Investigators are not yet able to give any information about the victim, including their age, sex, or ethnicity, until further tests are carried out.

Inspector Thorpe added: “Our priority is to identify the victim, but until we are in possession of fuller facts, informed by the post-mortem examination, we are not in a position to confirm the person’s age, ethnicity, or gender. A family has lost their loved one, and as a team, we are focusing on finding them and securing the answers they will need to come to terms with their loss.”

Superintendent Lewis Collins, who leads policing in the Croydon area, said: “This is a very disturbing discovery and over the last day or so, the community in our borough has pulled together to give officers the space they need to carry out this important work.