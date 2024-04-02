Social media influencer and bodybuilder Rhayara Morais found dead at her home aged 34

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bodybuilder and social media fitness influencer Rhayara Morais has been found dead, aged 34. The Brazilian, who built up a following of half a million on TikTok and more than 144,000 people on Instagram, was found in her flat in Aguas Claras, near Brasilia, and police are now investigating the reason for her death.

A cause of death has not been confirmed as of yet, but reports claim Rhayara's body was left undiscovered for six days before she was found, with a friend raising concern after failing to get in contact with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morais was known for demonstrating her exercise routines on social media, while she also regularly showed off her toned and muscular physique to her fans and back in September she was pictured winning a regional powerlifting title. A former women's footballer, Morais was also known to have studied law, physical education and information systems.

According to her website, she spent time in journalism, with her work appearing on websites Esporte Candango and Radio Redentor. She also listed herself as powerlifting and bodybuilding athlete, commercial and fitness model and a digital content creator.

Since her death was announced, tributes for Morais have been plentiful on social media. "Sad... Anyone who knew Rhayara knows how peaceful she was. Rest in peace, girl," One person wrote on Twitter. On Instagram other comments read: "Sad to see you leave."

"I don't believe it," one said.

A 3D printing company said: "Rhay was pretty much our first customer, always very polite and always believing in our work. We are in shock, strength for the whole family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Go in peace my beautiful, you were very special," another said.