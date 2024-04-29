Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have recovered more human remains amid a murder investigation which was launched after a torso was found at a nature reserve site in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police said in an update on Sunday, April 28, that officers searched four other locations as the murder investigation continued following the discovery of a human torso in Kersal Dale earlier this month. Further human body parts were found at Blackleach Resevoir and at Linneyshaw Colliery Woods on Saturday evening (April 27) as a result.

The human remains belong to one victim, who has been identified by detectives as a man in his 60s from the Salford area. Two men, aged 42 and 68, were arrested in connection with the murder last week, and remain in custody, with police revealing that they believe the victim stayed with the two suspects at an address in Salford. They were not related.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, senior investigating officer, said: “We have continued to make significant progress in our investigation into human remains being found in Kersal earlier this month. From day one, our priority has been to identify the man and his family so that we can give them the support and the answers that they need.

“Thanks to meticulous forensic work, we are now confident we have identified the man. Formal identification hasn’t yet taken place, but we believe he is a man in his 60s and lived in Salford. Specially-trained family liaison officers have met with his family this afternoon to give them the devastating news, and we will do all that we can to support them at this awful time.”

Det Supt Hughes added: “Today, we have found some human remains at the reservoir here, and last night a dog walker found a package containing human remains at Colliery Wood. Forensic tests will continue to establish whose remains these are, but we are very confident that this is also the victim in our investigation.

“We have also been searching a house in Winton where we believe the victim and the two suspects lived. We have found evidence that the victim is likely to have died there – most likely in late March.”