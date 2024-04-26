Breaking
Man found dead outside Worcester's job centre as police treat death 'not suspicious'
A man was found dead outside Worcester Job Centre’s Vine House on Friday morning
A man was found dead outside the city’s job centre this morning. The body was found outside Worcester Job Centre’s Vine House on Farrier Street on Friday (April 26). Emergency services could be seen outside the building as the entrance to the job centre was cordoned off.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 6.55am this morning (Friday, April 26) after reports that a body was found. Officers attended to find a man sadly deceased. His death is not being treated as suspicious."