Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a woodlands in Salford earlier this month.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) made the arrests on Thursday, April 25. A 42-year-old man was arrested around midday when officers swarmed a bus on Eccles Old Road, while the second suspect, a 68-year-old man, was arrested at an address on Worsley Road later that afternoon. Police believe the two men are known to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after human remains were found in Kersal Dale on April 4. Police were called to the scene are receiving reports of an unknown item wrapped in a bag, which was later found to be human remains.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched, with GMP officers conducting in-depth enquiries over the past three weeks. Specialist detectives also scoured over hundreds of hours worth of CCTV footage, all of which contributed to the force tracing a person of interest and then arresting the two suspects.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes of GMP’s Serious Crime Division said: “Today’s arrests are undoubtedly a significant step in our investigation, and our focus now is questioning the men in custody, which could be key to finding answers. We are continuing to work round the clock looking through every single line of enquiry that we have established, and you may see further searches in the city over the coming days as we work to leave no stone unturned.

“At the centre of our efforts, remains our victim. Our investigation is moving at pace, and we are determined to identify him and find out how he has met this tragic outcome. This victim could be a father, brother, son, or cousin. He is a man over the age of 40, with white skin tone, believed to be European, and most likely had blonde or light brown hair and blue eyes. We continue to appeal to anyone missing a loved one who matches this description to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad