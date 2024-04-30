Breaking
Missing girl: Niamh, 13, thought to be with man, 18, in Hertfordshire
A 13-year-old girl has gone missing with an 18-year-old man - and police want her to find them
An alert has been sparked as a 13-year-old girl has gone missing with an 18-year-old man.
Hertfordshire Police want anyone who spots Niamh, 13, to call them on 999 as they are treating the case as an emergency.
She is white, 5ft 3in and slim and police say she is believed to have black hair, different from the photo. She’s thought to be in Potters Bar in Hertfordshire.,
