Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

French actor Gerard Depardieu will face a criminal trial in October over alleged sexual assaults on a film set, prosecutors have said. The 75-year-old was detained for several hours earlier today for what media reports said was questioning over accusations by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the actor has been “summoned to appear before the criminal court” after the questioning. A trial will start in October “for sexual assaults likely to have been committed in September 2021” against “two victims, on the set of the film The Green Shutters”, the statement said.

The alleged victims were not named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French actor Gerard Depardieu is set to face trial over alleged sexual assaults on a film set

Broadcaster BFMTV and the daily Le Parisien reported that the actor was summoned on Monday (April 29) morning by Paris police and placed in custody. Depardieu previously has denied any wrongdoing. In an open letter last October, Depardieu said: “I have never, ever abused a woman.”