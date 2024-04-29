Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after falling from a bridge onto a busy road in Chesterfield. Derbyshire police said they were called to reports of a man having fallen from a bridge over Lorsmill Street near TK Maxx at 7.15pm on Friday, April 26. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious. They added: “His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

Police have since issued an appeal for those with information to come forward to assist them in their investigation, saying: “We are keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage from the area in the minutes before the incident.”