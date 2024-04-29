Man dies after falling from Chesterfield bridge over Lorsmill Street near TK Maxx as police issue appeal
A man has died after falling from a bridge onto a busy road in Chesterfield. Derbyshire police said they were called to reports of a man having fallen from a bridge over Lorsmill Street near TK Maxx at 7.15pm on Friday, April 26. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious. They added: “His family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time. There are no suspicious circumstances.”
Police have since issued an appeal for those with information to come forward to assist them in their investigation, saying: “We are keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage from the area in the minutes before the incident.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Derbyshire police on their website or their social media pages, as well as 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.