Billy Vunipola

An England Rugby Union star, Billy Vunipola, has been arrested in Majorca after allegedly causing a disturbance at a club and assaulting a police officer.

It took several police officers and a shot from a taser gun to subdue the 20-stone Vunipola. He was then taken to Son Espases hospital, where he was strapped to a bed and sedated.

He was taken to court the following day - while an investigation into the events is underway, it understood that Vunipola has been released on bail. Following the incident, Vunipola has apologised ‘unreservedly’ for his actions.

Despite being born in Australia, Vunipola has represented England on the international stage. He has made 75 appearances on the international stage for England, scoring 45 points.

A spokesperson for the National Police in Majorca said [via Mail Online]: “In the early hours of yesterday morning, at 4.30am, we arrested a 31-year-old foreign man on suspicion of a crime of disobedience and assaulting a police officer.

“The man would not listen to reason and confronted the rest of the customers, and the security staff were unable to restrain him or remove him from the premises. At that moment, the man pushed and slapped an officer and a policeman pulled out his electric stun gun and fired a first time although the gun didn't discharge.

“A second projectile was then fired, which did the job, and it was then that the officers jumped on him and proceeded to immobilise him by shackling him, later taking him to Son Espases hospital for assessment and arrest. Yesterday afternoon he was taken to court and released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.”