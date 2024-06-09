Doctor Who has made history with the Time Lord experiencing his first same-sex kiss.

The episode, which aired on Saturday (June 8) during Pride month was set in the British Regency Period and saw the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, fall for a dashing gentleman named Rogue, played by Jonathan Groff.

Though initially distrustful of one another, after a night of ballroom dancing and flirting, the pair share a brief romantically charged kiss, with Rogue saying to the Doctor, “Find me!” before disappearing. The pair then reunited to take on the shape-shifting Chuldurs.

Gatwa made his debut as the 15th Doctor when the new series began on BBC last month, the Sex Education star was confirmed as the next Time Lord in 2022 and made history as the first Black actor to play Doctor Who.

The kiss has been well-received by fans, writing on X, one wrote: “Ok I'm going to need Rogue to return bc I really need to see more of him and the doctor their chemistry is fire and their connection undeniable.” A second shared: “I NEED Rogue to be a recurring character in Doctor Who!”

A third continued: “God if I had seen the Doctor kiss a bloke when I was 14 it would have made a hell of a difference. To think that this show is watched by 14-year-olds in the closet now is masterful. What a show.”

Speaking about playing the role of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa told Variety: "I feel like anyone that has a problem with someone who’s not a straight white man playing this character, you’re not really, truly a fan of the show. You’ve not been watching! Because the show is about regeneration, and the Doctor is an alien - why would they only choose to be this sort of person?"

Commenting on the historic smooch, Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T Davies said: "They weren’t exactly the straightest men in the past. You’re talking about someone who does have a lightness and a joy about him that, to me, chimes with queer energy. It’s very rarely driving the story vehemently, but you will see moments exploring it. We’re not delivering a neutered Doctor."

When can I watch the next episode of Doctor Who?

The next episode of Doctor Who will be available to watch on BBC One next Saturday (June 15) at 6.45pm.