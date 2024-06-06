Death in Paradise star Joséphine Jobert lands new detective role after BBC 'confirms' new spin-off
Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has revealed that she is returning to acting and has landed a detective role in a new series.
Jobert is best known for playing the role of Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell in BBC hit series Death in Paradise. She joined the cast in season four as a Sergeant, rising through the ranks to become detective. We last saw her character in the season finale of season 13, where she had returned from witness protection and reconnected with former love interest Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little. The pair ended up leaving Saint Marie together, with Little exiting the show much to fans’ disappointment.
Jobert had previously hinted at a return to acting, teasing fans with updates on Instagram. Here’s everything you need to know about the Death in Paradise star’s new role.
Is Joséphine Jobert returning to Death in Paradise?
Jobert is not returning to Death in Paradise, but she has revealed she has landed a new role as a lead detective in the Canadian drama Saint-Pierre. Set in Newfoundland, she will play the role of Deputy Police Chief Geneviève Archambault alongside Sex Education's James Purefoy.
Filming on the new drama is already under way in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, France and St. John’s Newfoundland in Canada. Her co-star, Allan Hawco has already shared a teaser picture of the pair on Instagram, alongside the caption: “The news is out… follow @saintpierreseries for more.”
When can I watch Saint-Pierre?
Saint-Pierre will be coming out in 2025, however, its release has only been revealed for Canadian audiences as of yet, with episodes set to air on CBC and CBC Gem. It’s not known if or when it will come to the UK.
