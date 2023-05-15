More than a month after the music world mourned the death of S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole, it has been confirmed that Hannah Spearritt has decided to step down from the group's upcoming tour.

Cattermole was found dead at his home in Dorset on 6 April, but a cause of death has not been revealed though police concluded that there were "no suspicious circumstances". He was scheduled to make a return to the band in October to mark S Club 7's 25 anniversary, touring across the UK and Ireland over 19 shows.

S Club 7, whose hits include the likes of Don't Stop Movin', S Club Party, and Reach, had a total of 11 UK top 10 singles, and four number ones. They also sold over 10 millions albums internationally.

But in an emotional video posted on their Instagram page, the remaining members - including Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, John Lee, Jo O'Meara and Bradley McIntosh - shed tears over their bandmates' death and confirmed major changes to the tour. This includes renaming it as The Good Times Tour, which was a song close to Cattermole's heart and one that he was planned to perform during the tour.

Another decision was that Spearritt would not join them as they venture up and down the country, with the band now becoming a five-piece. Spearritt, who once dated Cattermole, reportedly took his death really bad and told The Sun: "It’s still so raw and I have these moments where I don’t quite believe that it’s real. I still can’t believe I will never see him again".

This has led to a name change, as the group will once again go by S Club. This was used in the mid-2000s after Cattermole initially quit the band.

What has been said about Hannah Spearritt's S Club exit?

Hannah Spearrit will not join S Club 7 during their 25th anniversary UK and Ireland tour to honour ex-boyfriend Paul Cattermole - Credit: Getty

In the Instagram video, the five remaining members of S Club explained: "Sorry it's been a while since you've heard from us but in all honesty we've been in a bit of shock and it's taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul. We're all still in so much disbelief and Paul was a big brother to us and you guys out there.

"He truly was a unique specimen of a human being. No one can ever replace our Paul but he lives on inside each and every one of us. When he walked into a room, you'd definitely know that he was there because he'd light it up with humour and love and [he was] just a really special person.

They continued: "You've probably noticed that there's only five of us here today. Hannah will always be a part of S Club 7, she won't be joining us on this tour but we wish her all the best for the future.

"However, the five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on. It's going to be our 'tribute' to Paul. We are renaming the tour, The Good Times Tour, which is the song that Paul was going to sing."

When were Paul Cattermole and Hannah Spearritt together?

Spearritt and Cattermole dated from 2001 until 2006, before briefly rekindling their romance in 2015. This was when they went through such a tough split that led them to reportedly hire a mediator in January in order to work through their differences and make sure the atmosphere during the S Club 7 tour was not awkward for anyone involved.

Having first met when they were both members of the National Youth Music Theatre when Spearritt was 13, they both went on to being chosen as members of S Club 7 three years later. Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller had approached Cattermole directly, while Spearritt auditioned.

The pair of them then moved into a flat in London's East Finchley and started to form a romantic bond while filming for the group's BBC series Miami 7 in the US in 1999. Spearritt is on record describing Cattermole as her "first true love".

Cattermole then went on to leave S Club in 2002 and then the couple split four years later. When S Club 7 reunited in 2015, however, Cattermole and Spearritt rekindled their romance, but this was only for three months.

Who is Hannah Spearritt's parter now and do they have any children?

Spearritt is now dating Adam Thomas, a 43-year-old nutritionist, and they share two children together. They started dating in 2013 and were previously engaged, before they split in 2015, and the following year Thomas was accused of assaulting Spearritt and appeared in court, where he was cleared of any wrongdoing due to insufficient evidence.