The UKAD have handed a drugs ban to a boxer who died in March.

Mexican professional boxer Moises Calleros has been handed a four-year drugs ban by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) - three months after his death back in March.

UKAD confirmed that they had found traces of cocaine in Calleros’ blood during a drugs test and gave him a four-year ban a result, but failed to note that he had died of a suspected cardiac arrest on March 1.

Calleros is perhaps best known to British audiences for his fight with rising star Galal Yafai on the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin undercard last year, where he was beaten by a 4th round TKO. It was after this fight that he tested positive for cocaine.

The erroneous decision, made public in a statement by the UKAD, read: “Mexican Professional Boxer Moises Calleros has been banned from all World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport for four years, following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the Presence and Use of a Prohibited Substance.

“Mr Calleros was tested by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) on 1 April 2023 after his bout against Galal Yafai at the London O2 Arena. Analysis of his sample revealed the presence of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine. Cocaine is prohibited in-competition. It is also categorised as a 'Substance of Abuse' on the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List.

“The NADP concluded that Mr Calleros had committed both ADRVs and issued the boxer with a four-year ban from all World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport. While shorter bans are available for athletes who can establish that cocaine use or ingestion took place Out-Of-Competition and in a context unrelated to sport, Mr Calleros did not put forward evidence to meet those requirements.”

After learning of Calleros’ death, UKAD responded: “UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has today received information regarding the death of Mexican professional boxer Moises Calleros. UKAD received this information shortly after publishing details of the outcome from a case concerning Mr Calleros in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.