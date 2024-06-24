Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze | Getty Images

Here’s a closer look at upcoming Wimbledon 2024 participant Tommy Paul.

Wimbledon 2024 is just around the corner. Today, we will continue our series of Tennis profiles with a closer look at American superstar Tommy Paul, who most recently won the Queen’s club title.

Aged 27, Paul has achieved success in the sport both in singles and doubles competitions. While he has a preference for playing on clay surfaces, he is still a force to be reckoned with on grass.

Who is Tommy Paul’s partner?

Paul is currently in a relationship with social media influencer Paige Lorenze - they began dating in 2022 and have been together ever since. Lorenze is a celebrity in her own right, having amassed a huge following on YouTube and Instagram with her vlogging content. The crowning jewel of her social media empire is her Instagram account, which currently has around 630,000 followers.

She has been in relationships with several other high-profile figures over the past few years, including NHL star Kasperi Kapanen, Tyler Cameron and Hollywood actor Armie Hammer.

What is Tommy Paul’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul currently has an estimated net worth of £631,000. While a sum of this has been accumulated from his Tennis winnings, he has also had some lucrative sponsorships deals over the years - among them are New Balance, Motorola and Celsius Energy Drinks.

What is Tommy Paul’s Wimbledon record?

Paul’s first Wimbledon tournament came in 2022, seven years after his Grand Slam debut. He made an admirable start, reaching the fourth round, before being knocked out by Cameron Norrie. The following year, he was beaten the in third round of the competition by rising star Jiří Lehečka.

