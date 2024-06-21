Jack Draper: profile, net worth and partner ahead of Wimbledon 2024

Getty Images for LTA

Here’s a closer look at Tennis ace Jack Draper ahead of Wimbledon 2024.

Jack Draper is the new kid on the block in the Tennis world. He has attracted plenty of onlookers after he defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s.

In this piece, we’ll be looking at his current partner, his estimated total net worth and his record at Wimbledon so far - as well as his recent performances in the other Grand Slam tournaments.

Who is Jack Draper’s partner?

The 21-year-ol is a very private person - he likes to keep his personal and professional lives separate. As such, there is no public information on whether he is currently in a relationship or not.

What is Jack Draper’s net worth?

According to Tatler, Draper has an estimated net worth of around £2.4 million. He has accumulated around £700,000 from his winnings in tennis - the rest of his net worth can be chalked up to his lucrative sponsorship deals. Currently, Draper is sponsored by the likes of Nike, Dunlop and Vodafone.

What is Jack Draper’s Wimbledon singles record?

Draper made his Wimbledon debut back in 2021 at the age of 18, where he was eliminated in the first round by number one seed Novak Djokovic. He faired slightly better in 2022, reaching the second round, where he was knocked out by Alex de Minaur.

Draper was forced to miss out on Wimbledon in 2023 due to a shoulder injury. His stock has never been higher than it is at the moment - as such, he will enter this year’s iteration of the competition with a point to prove.

