Novak Djokovic | AFP via Getty Images

Here’s a closer look at Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon 2024.

Wimbledon 2024 is just around the corner. Before the tournament kicks off, we’ll look at some of the top players in world tennis at the moment - starting with Novak Djokovic.

As things stand, Djokovic’s injury status is unclear. He underwent surgery on June 5, which would normally rule him out of the competition as he will need time to recover - nevertheless, the Serbian is adamant that he will be fit enough to play at Wimbledon this year. The tournament begins on July 1 - it’s a race against time for Djokovic at the moment.

What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Djokovic has an estimated net worth of £188 million. Not only do his tennis winnings outweigh more than anyone else’s in history, the 37-year-old has also had lucrative sponsorships deals with massive brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Seiko and Peugeot.

Who is Novak Djokovic’s wife?

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Đoković attending the Masters together in 2009 then together at the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2019. Global tennis star Djokovic and wife Jelena were married in 2014, but had previously met in high school and then began dating in 2005. The couple married when Jelena was pregnant with the couple’s first child Stefan. | Getty Images

Djokovic is married to his high school sweetheart, Jelena Ristić. The pair began dating in 2005, before becoming engaged in 2013 and eventually marrying in 2014. She has a massive online presence, the focal point of which is her Instagram account, which currently has over 700,000 followers.

What is Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon record?

Djokovic is one of the most successful Wimbledon competitors of all time. He has won seven Wimbledon men’s singles titles - only tennis icon Roger Federer has won more with eight. He made his debut in the competition back in 2005, where he finished third overall. His first Wimbledon win came in 2011, defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.