14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has issued an uncertain statement about his ability to compete for 15th Roland-Garros title.

Rafael Nadal’s hopes of winning an 11th Italian Open title are over following his second-round defeat to world number nine Hubert Hurkacz. As he plays out what is increasingly likely to be his final season before retirement, Nadal has issued a concerning statement ahead of the upcoming French Open.

The 37-year-old has dominated Roland-Garros over the years with a record 14 titles, and has been gunning for a 15th before calling time on his glittering career. However, Nadal’s defeat in Rome marks the third time the King of Clay has failed to reach the quarter-finals on his preferred surface this year.

The Spanish superstar withdrew from the 2023 French Open due to an ongoing hip injury, relinquishing his 2022 title to now reigning champion Novak Djokovic. It was the first time Nadal had not featured at Roland-Garros since 2004 and now, he has admitted his decision to compete this year is unclear.

Will Rafael Nadal compete at 2024 French Open?

Nadal’s Italian Open defeat has cast further doubt on the likelihood of him picking up a record-extending 15th title in Paris later this month. The tournament will get underway on Monday, May 20th and the clay court legend has been weighing up his options as he assess his fitness levels.

“I am a little bit more unpredictable today, not playing enough for the last two years. Too many doubts,” the 37-year-old said following his defeat to Hurkacz in Rome. “One is to say, 'OK, I am not ready, I am not playing well enough.' Another is to accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks.

“The time has come to make a decision, in case I might not play Roland-Garros. If I have to say which side I lean towards, it's to try to play it and give my best. Physically I have some issues, but probably not enough yet to say not playing in the most important event of my tennis career.

“Let’s see what’s going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week. If I feel ready, I’m going to try to be there and fight for the things that I have been fighting the last 15 years, [even] if now [it] seems impossible.”