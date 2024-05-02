The German tennis player was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors almost £50m.

Former tennis star and three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker’s bankruptcy has officially ended, after a UK judge claimed that the German had done ‘all that he all that he reasonably could do" to fulfil his financial obligations.

The 56-year-old, who retired from tennis in 1999, was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors almost £50m.

The High Court was informed that Becker still owed around £42m - but lawyers for Becker claimed he had reached a settlement agreement with the trustees appointed to oversee his finances.

The lawyers added that Becker, who was jailed in 2022 for hiding £2.5m in assets, will provide a "substantial sum" into the bankruptcy estate, as reported by BBC Sport.

Becker is often credited as a pioneer of power tennis with his fast serve and all-court game. At the peak of his powers he was regarded as one of the very best players of his era and he became Wimbledon champion by beating Kevin Curren in 1985. Becker was just 17-years-old at the time, making him the youngest singles male player to ever win the competition.