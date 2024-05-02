Former Tottenham Hotspur FC, Swansea AFC and Wales legend Terry Medwin dies aged 91
Former Tottenham, Swansea City and Wales footballing legend Terry Medwin has died aged 91.
Born in Swansea on 25 September, 1932, Terry joined Swansea Town (now City) as an amateur before signing professional forms in September, 1949.
During his time with the Welsh outfit, the versatile forward made 147 appearances and scored 57 goals before joining Tottenham in 1956 for a blockbuster fee at the time of £25,000.
He quickly established himself as a hero in North London following the transfer and scored an impressive 72 goals in 215 matches in a trophy-laden period which saw the Lillywhites win two FA Cups, one First Division title and two Community Shields. In 1961, he was notably part of the Tottenham team which became the first in the 20th century to achieve a league and cup double.
Medwin is also regarded as an icon at international level and between 1953 and 1963 he represented his country on 30 occasions, scoring six goals in the process. The most important of those strikes came in the First Round play-off of the 1958 World Cup as Medwin’s winning goal against a highly-rated Hungary team sent Wales to the quarter-final of the tournament in what remains one of the best nights in the nation’s footballing history.
Eventually retiring through injury in 1965, Terry had management, coaching and scouting roles at the likes of Cardiff City, Fulham, Norwich City and back home at Swansea, where he was assistant manager from 1978-1981 - in a period which saw the club climb from the Fourth Division to the First Division in a rapid ascension.
Swansea posted a message on X, writing: “Swansea City mourns the passing of Terry Medwin at the age of 91.”
“The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player, Terry Medwin. 'Our thoughts are with Terry's family and friends at this impossibly sad time.” Tottenham added in a statement.
