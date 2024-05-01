Ex-England cricket star to stand at general election

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has been unveiled as a general election candidate for George Galloway's Workers Party of Britain in the west London constituency of Ealing Southall.

Confirming the cricketer will be standing, Galloway told LBC: "Monty, of course, was a great left arm spinner and so we could do with him."

Meanwhile, Panesar, writing in the Telegraph, said he wants to get into politics "to help the working class in this country.”

The cricketer, who represented England between 2006 and 2013, is set to run against Labour incumbent Virendra Sharma, who has been the MP there for 18 years, as part of Galloway's plan to scupper the party's chances by protesting against its stance on the war in Gaza.

The spinner, also known as The Python (after Monty Python) and Parmesan Tony (an anagram of his name), said he has only known Mr Galloway "briefly" but knows he is focusing on "reducing the massive gulf between the rich and poor in Britain."

Panesar revealed that he wants to focus on the NHS, wants to introduce a wealth tax, reduce the pension age to 60 and wants better control of borders to stop illegal immigration.