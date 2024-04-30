Jake Paul’s highly-anticipated fight against two-time world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has officially been sanctioned as a professional bout.

Jake Paul’s highly-anticipated fight against two-time world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has officially been sanctioned as a professional bout by Texas Authorities, though one key twist has become apparent.

In the build-up to the fight there had been great speculation over the rules of the bout, and whether it would be classed as an exhibition fight due to the 30-year age gap between Tyson, 57 and Paul, 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, that will not be the case, which means it will officially be Iron Mike’s first competitive appearance in the ring since 2005, when he was stunned by Irish heavyweight Kevin McBride.

This means that the outcome of the fight will appear on both boxers’ professional record, in a move which only heightens the excitement surrounding the event on 20 July.

However, there are some key changes which have been made to the event, amid health concerns surrounding both fighters. Sky News has confirmed that the fight will take place over eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the 12 three minute rounds that is usual in professional boxing.

The gloves will also be more padded at 14oz, rather than the 10oz normally used. This decision comes amid concerns over Tyson’s punching power which could severely damage his much less experienced opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the peak of his powers Tyson was regarded as one of the best power punchers in the world, with 44 of his 50 wins coming by way of knockout. However, others have questioned Tyson’s fitness at 57 and believe that the veteran could be hurt given the exertions of fighting a much younger and much more active opponent.

The fight was announced last month and takes place on 20 July in Arlington. Netflix is streaming it live.

YouTuber Jake Paul made his pro debut in 2020 and has beaten former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz under boxing rules, among others. However, his unbeaten record was ended by Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy, who sealed a split decision win over the ex-Disney Channel star in February 2023.

Tyson, meanwhile, is a boxing legend and became the youngest-ever heavyweight champion at age 20, back in 1986 when he defeat Trevor Birbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He held undisputed status in the division during the late 1980s and notably defeated the likes of Tony Tucker, Larry Holmes and Frank Bruno in a sensational career,