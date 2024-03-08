It's a fight that no-one saw coming - on July 20, former undisputed world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will square off against YouTuber and social media influencer Jake Paul.

Many have questioned the legitimacy of the bout - at 58 years of age, Tyson is far from a spring chicken. In this piece, we'll be taking a look at each fighter's professional boxing record to see how they stack up against each other.

Mike Tyson boxing record

Tyson made his professional boxing in 1985, when he stopped Hector Merced in the first round. He would fight until 2005, when he was defeated by journeyman Kevin McBride - all in all, The Baddest Man on the Planet accumulated a record of 50 wins (44 KOs) and six defeats.

His best wins were against Larry Holmes and Michael Spinks, both of whom he knocked out decisively. Holmes was one of the greatest heavyweights of all time - however, when Tyson fought him, he was out of shape and hadn't boxed for almost two years. Nevertheless, the speed in which Tyson dealt with him was commendable.

When Tyson fought Spinks, it was for the undisputed heavyweight crown - he annihilated 'Jinx' in a minute and a half. Spinks would never box again after his fight with Tyson.

Jake Paul boxing record

Paul's record cannot hold up to Tyson's - he has generally fought older MMA fighters, but has shown a decent understanding of fundamentals and one-punch knockout power over the course of his short career. As things stand, he has a professional record of 9 wins (6 KOs) and one defeat.

