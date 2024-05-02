EFL club 'planning' major 55k stadium expansion

Wrexham are among the teams to be promoted to League One (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Wrexham AFC have been making waves in English football over the last couple of years - and now they could look to expand their stadium’s capacity to an eye-watering 55,000 seats.

It is unclear how concrete these predictions are - it seems to be merely speculative at this stage. It is also worth mentioning that, according to a 2021 census, just under 45,000 people live in Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, the Racecourse Ground holds a maximum of 12,600 people. It is already under redevelopment, with a new Kop stand having been approved, which will hold 5,500 people alone.

Should they expand their stadium to hold 55,000 fans, it would make the Racecourse Ground the 11th biggest outdoor sports arena in the UK. It would give the Red Dragons a larger stadium capacity than clubs such as Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa - only Arsenal, West Ham United, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic would be able to boast larger home grounds.

This season, Wrexham finished second in League Two - confirming their League One status for the first time since 2005. Last season, they also achieved promotion after they finished top of the National League.

On a potential stadium expansion at Wrexham, co-owner Rob McElhenny said: “We have a plan in place right now that would eventually work from stand to stand. So eventually, you get all four sides, and it’s hard to say for sure, but we think we could get between 45,000 and 55,000 people in there. The whole town can come to the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad