Wrestling fans might be familiar with the notion of saying his name and then he appears, but Scottish pro-wrestling Joe Hendry might be appearing on the UK singles chart if his grassroots campaign continues.

The current TNA competitor, who for many Scottish wrestling fans will be remembered for his stints in ICW and his meme-worthy “diss tracks” against other wrestlers, recently launched a campaign for his earworm entrance theme, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” to try and become the first professional wrestler to top the UK Singles Charts.

In a post on April 30 2024, Hendry continued to rally support as he revealed he was currently at the top of the iTunes Download Chart, though briefly overtaken by Hozier during the week, he made his return to the top only a few days ago.

“Joe Hendry needs you. That’s because my song, that we filmed right here, on the daily Itunes chart has reached number one in the UK, number 11 in Ireland and 44 in the United States [...] we got to keep it going all week because if we do, a pro wrestler could be number one in the charts this week.”

“So folks, thank you so much for all the support. This is unbelievable, I love all you guys,” before listing off where you can download the song.

The grassroots “chart crashing” is very much akin to that when Rage Against The Machine were rallied to top the Christmas chart in 2009, in part a rebuke to what many considered the “automatic Christmas number 1” that X-Factor wins had a stranglehold on for four years prior.

Plus, Hendry sits in the middle of a unique Venn diagram where he can count on support from the wrestling community, those that are now experiencing “Taylor Swift fatigue” after the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,” and the great British chart tradition of a “novelty” song doing well. Though Hendry’s catchy song is by no means “Mr Blobby” in comparison, thankfully.

Though perhaps taking down the current reigning music heavyweight champion of the world Taylor Swift might be a big ask (sorry Joe, you might be doing the job for her and she’s going over everyone, brother), there is still hope to see “The Local Hero” in the UK chart this week.

According to Kworb, “I Believe In Joe Hendry” currently sits at number 25 on the World iTunes charts, while in the United Kingdom, he sits at number 3 on iTunes tops songs, overtaken once again by Hozier’s “Too Sweet” and Teddy Swims “Lose Control.”