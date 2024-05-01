Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If the news that Zayn Malik is making his live return wasn’t enough for one afternoon, Ed Sheeran fans also have reason to celebrate - those across the Atlantic, anyway.

That album also spawned the mega-hits “Sing,” produced by Pharell Williams, “Don’t” and “Thinking Out Loud,” all of which entered the top ten in both the UK and US singles charts.

As part of the celebrations, Sheeran will release a special anniversary edition of X on June 21—precisely a decade after its original release. This edition will include various formats such as an EcoRecord—a new, eco-friendly LP format—and multiple bonus tracks.

When is Ed Sheeran playing?

Ed Sheeran will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 22 2024

Where can I get tickets to see Ed Sheeran’s concert in Brooklyn?

General ticket sales begin on May 6 2024 at 10am (ET) through Ticketmaster in the United States

What songs might Ed Sheeran play at his Brooklyn concert?

Looking back at when Ed Sheeran performed at the Barclays Center during the original “X” album tour, we could make an estimated guess that the musician might play the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

I'm a Mess

Lego House

Don't / Loyal / No Diggity / Nina

Drunk

Take It Back / Superstition / Ain't No Sunshine

Photograph

One

Bloodstream

Tenerife Sea

Thinking Out Loud

Feeling Good / I See Fire

Afire Love

The A-Team

Give Me Love

Encore: