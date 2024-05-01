Ed Sheeran to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of X with Exclusive Brooklyn Concert: How to Get Tickets
If the news that Zayn Malik is making his live return wasn’t enough for one afternoon, Ed Sheeran fans also have reason to celebrate - those across the Atlantic, anyway.
The “Shape of You” singer is set to perform a special show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York celebrating the 10th anniversary of his album “X,” which peaked at the top spot on the UK album chart and the Billboard 100 upon its release in 2014.
That album also spawned the mega-hits “Sing,” produced by Pharell Williams, “Don’t” and “Thinking Out Loud,” all of which entered the top ten in both the UK and US singles charts.
As part of the celebrations, Sheeran will release a special anniversary edition of X on June 21—precisely a decade after its original release. This edition will include various formats such as an EcoRecord—a new, eco-friendly LP format—and multiple bonus tracks.
The anniversary editions will feature nine bonus tracks that have never been available on vinyl before, including “I See Fire” from “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and “All of the Stars” from “The Fault In Our Stars.”
When is Ed Sheeran playing?
Ed Sheeran will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 22 2024
Where can I get tickets to see Ed Sheeran’s concert in Brooklyn?
General ticket sales begin on May 6 2024 at 10am (ET) through Ticketmaster in the United States
Looking back at when Ed Sheeran performed at the Barclays Center during the original “X” album tour, we could make an estimated guess that the musician might play the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)
- I'm a Mess
- Lego House
- Don't / Loyal / No Diggity / Nina
- Drunk
- Take It Back / Superstition / Ain't No Sunshine
- Photograph
- One
- Bloodstream
- Tenerife Sea
- Thinking Out Loud
- Feeling Good / I See Fire
- Afire Love
- The A-Team
- Give Me Love
Encore:
- You Need Me, I Don't Need You / In Da Club / Fancy
- Sing
