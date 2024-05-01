Zayn Malik Announces First London Solo Concert: Date, Venue and Ticket Information
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zayn Malik has announced his first headline solo concert, marking a significant milestone in his career after years of struggling with severe anxiety.
The former One Direction member will perform at the 2,000-capacity Shepherd’s Bush Empire as an album release party of sorts, as his new album, “Room Under The Stairs,” drops the very same day and the concert will also include the premiere of his documentary, “The Road Back To The Mic”.
Malik previously withdrew from a headline performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball just minutes before his scheduled appearance, citing severe anxiety.
He addressed his struggle with anxiety and its impact on his ability to perform live in a previous Instagram post, saying, "Unfortunately, my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me."
He also added, "With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career. I cannot apologise enough. I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I've let down today."
In a 2017 interview, Malik spoke about managing his anxiety by being open and honest about his feelings and setting clear expectations with those around him. "Just being honest about everything, explaining what it is that makes you feel uncomfortable, what it is that you're cool with," he said.
"And making sure that all of that is in order and everyone's got a clear understanding of what that is."
When is Zayn Malik performing his solo show?
Zayn Malik’s first London solo performance takes place on May 17 2024 at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Shepherd's Bush Grn, London W12 8TT.
Where can I get tickets to see Zayn Malik’s solo show?
Presale access to tickets to see Zayn Malik is available through pre-ordering his new album through his official website. No news on his website about general sales, but given that presales end on May 9 2024 at 11:59pm, we can hazard an educated guess they’ll go on sale on May 10 2024 from 9am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.