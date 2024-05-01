Taylor Swift: Glasgow college announces 'Swiftie Masterclass' ahead of singer's huge Eras Tour UK dates
Swifties have sold out a ‘Swftie Masterclass’ which gives fans a chance to swat up on their Taylor knowledge before th music star’s huge UK Eras Tour dates.
Glasgow Clyde College announced a ‘Swiftie Masterclass’ set to take place on Tuesday, May 7. While the free session a must-attend for fans of the record-breaking musician, organisers say that its also an opportunities for parents and friend being taken along to her sold-out shows to learn more about the ‘Love Story’ singer.
The course description said: “It’s not long before Taylor Swift touches down in Scotland, taking to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium to perform her Eras Tour in front of more than an estimated 215,000 Swifties. From set lists and crowd chants to need-to-know information on each Era, the masterclass, which is being delivered by a Taylor Swift expert, will give people a whistle-stop lesson that’ll leave them ready for the gig.”
Robert Anderson, the college's curriculum assistant principal, said: "We understand that not everyone will be up to speed on all things Taylor and might not get the full Eras experience.
“That's why we created this masterclass - to prepare those who'll be heading along to the gig with their superfan kids, friends or partners to ensure they have just as memorable a time. Taylor's gigs are known for being so well crafted, and unless you're a fan yourself, you might miss some of the iconic moments."
Swift, who recently topped the chart with her newest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, will kick off the UK leg in Edinburgh on June 7. She will visit the Scottish city before heading to Liverpool, Cardiff and London later in the month.
