Taylor Swift superfan Scarlett Oliver dies just before 10th birthday: "Nothing will ever be the same again"
A Taylor Swift fan who captured the hearts of Swifties around the world has tragically died - not long before her 10th birthday.
Scarlett Oliver, nine, had been diagnosed with a severe brain tumour, known as high-grade glioma. But in February, she catapulted to stardom after going to Swift’s concert at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.
There, she was chosen to join the pop star on-stage while she performed her single, 22. Towards the end of the song, she shared a hug with the singer - an image that went viral across the internet.
Sadly, Scarlett’s health deteriorated in the weeks following the concern. Now, Scarlett’s family have confirmed on social media that she has passed away.
Taking to Instagram, her father Paul said: “My Angel, so strong, so brave, so beautiful. Nothing will ever be the same again. Don't forget me and please find a way to let me know you are OK. Goodnight baby, I love you – Dad. It's just not fair.”
Earlier this month, Paul revealed that as Scarlett’s condition worsened, she was struggling to eat and doctors gave her just weeks to live. Complications included needing a feeding tube and suffering from extreme fatigue, before suffering a major seizure after being discharged from hospital.
Scarlett’s dream of meeting Taylor Swift came true after revealing that the Make A Wish Foundation had tried to turn her dream into reality. After being told it wouldn’t be possible, a social media campaign secured tickets for the family to Swift’s concert.
