Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A south London Black Dog pub went viral as soon as it got a passing mention on Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department. It’s not the only place in the capital where you enjoy a sprinkling of Swift as the record-breaker also mentions several other places which have sent Swifties into a spin.

Where is the London Black Dog pub Taylor Swift fans have linked to Tortured Poets Department track?

If you’ve listened to the hitmaker’s latest musical drop, you may recognise the pub’s name is the title of track 17 in her extended Anthology release. The lyrics of the song describe a bar, which London fans have identified as the Vauxhall pub. While it’s yet to be confirmed whether the pub is the one actually referenced in the track, the south London venue has embraced its new status as a Swiftie London landmark.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as offering a free half pint of its Black Dog lager to fans that quote Taylor Swift lyrics when ordering, the spot has added the line “Home to tortured poets @taylorswift” to its Instagram bio.

The London Black Dog pub that has gone viral among Swifties is around a six-minute stroll from Vauxhall station which is accessible via the Victoria line on the Tube.

Address: 112 Vauxhall Walk, London SE11 5ER

So Long London

Hampstead Heath makes a cameo in another Taylor Swift songs this week, with the release of her 11th studio album. Swift mentions the north London green space in track five of the new record, So Long London - a spot the singer famously saves for her most raw and heartfelt tunes. The keeps with tradition as it seems to reference the breakdown of a relationship. In the second verse, Swift sings: “​​I left all I knew. You left me at the house by the heath.”

Before it’s release, fans were quick to link the song to Swift’s past relationship with actor Joe Alwyn who is believed to be the inspiration behind her tune London Boy. As he is thought to be the ‘London Boy’, fans theorised that So Long London could also be about Alwyn. The reference to Hampstead Heath in So Long London seems to further link the two songs. London Boy also mentions the spot in its catchy bridge: “Like a Tennessee Stella McCartney on the heath.”

Lover

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Lover, Swift shared her affection for the capital in the track titled London Boy. The songs lyrics name a number of different spots around the city from Brixton to Camden. "I enjoy nights in Brixton, Shoreditch in the afternoon"

"So please show me Hackney, Doesn't have to be Louis V up on Bond Street"